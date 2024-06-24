Email Software Developer Movable Ink Jumps to 14K SF at 841 Broadway

Movable Ink will pack up its email sorcery operation and head to a new address just south of Union Square Park, Commercial Observer has learned.

The software company that’s figured out how to change emails after they’ve been sent, signed on for 13,716 square feet at 841 Broadway, according to landlord The Feil Organization.

A Feil spokesperson did not disclose the asking rent or length of the lease, saying only that it was a “long-term” deal.

Asking rent on the second floor of the eight-story property, also known as The Roosevelt Building, was $75 per square foot as of last year, as CO previously reported. It’s unclear what floor Movable Ink will occupy.

Movable Ink was founded in 2010 and is currently headquartered on the ninth floor of 5 Bryant Park, according to its website. It sells its email software to sales and marketing clients interested in adding personalization, live data and other features into their communications toolkit.

The 91,367-square-foot Roosevelt Building, on the southeast corner of Union Square, is now fully leased after the Movable Ink deal, according to Andrew Wiener, who represented Feil in-house along with Robert Fisher and Henry Korzec.

“Through the appeal of our pre-build program, we’ve been able to attract another premier company into our innovative tenant roster at the building, driven by our ability to cater to the individual needs of all our tenants,” Wiener said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Peter Trivelas, Chris Helgesen, Dirk Hrobsky and Gary Ceder arranged the deal for Moveable Ink.

The building’s accessibility and potential to accommodate future growth were important factors for Movable Ink, according to Trivelas.

“Having previously collaborated with the Feil Organization, we knew this space would be a great fit for Movable [Ink], positioning the company for continued success,” Trivelas said in a statement.

Cybersecurity firm Human Security also recently relocated to 841 Broadway, taking 13,809 square feet in 2023, as CO previously reported. The ground floor is occupied by the Max Brenner Chocolate Bar, a magnet for hot cocoa lovers.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.