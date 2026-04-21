Middleburg Hires Lindsay Lechner to Lead Capital Markets Division

One of the nation’s premier multifamily firms has a new captain leading the ship.

Middleburg, a Virginia-based multifamily developer and operator that has delivered over 32,000 homes across nine states since 2004, announced Tuesday that it has hired Lindsay Lechner as managing director and head of capital markets.

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Lechner has spent the last nine years at Trammell Crow Company, where she quarterbacked the firm’s U.S. development and equity investment strategies.

In her new role at Middleburg, Lechner will lead all aspects of the firm’s capital deployment and formation strategy, primarily through her personal relationships with institutional investors.

“It’s all about advancing the ball on institutional investor relationships,” she told CO. “There are currently 52 projects in the pipeline with 18,000 units, so it’s going to be a significant next phase for the firm, and my job is making sure the institutional relationships are lined up to support that growth.”

Middleburg CEO and Founder Chris Finlay pointed to Lechner’s two decades of experience in U.S. CRE capital markets and noted that her execution track record “aligns closely with where Middleburg is today.”

“As we continue to grow and deepen our relationships with our capital partners, her insight and leadership will be instrumental in this next chapter,” he said in a statement.

Lechner told CO she chose Middleburg because of the firm’s vertically integrated structure.

“In this market, it’s rare to have development construction and property management all under one roof with the high-quality execution that Middleburg is known for,” said Lechner. “It felt like the perfect opportunity to elevate that.”

Middleburg has completed $4.5 billion in transactions since being founded 22 years ago. While the firm has always been a major multifamily player in the mid-Atlantic region, it is now expanding into Western states like Arizona, Colorado and Texas, according to Lechner.

“This strategic expansion is a natural evolution as we grow,” she said. “And from a capital perspective, that’s what institutional investors are looking for. They want platforms that can deliver high-quality projects at scale in high-growth corridors across the U.S.”

The National Multifamily Housing Council named the firm as one of the nation’s top 25 developers in 2026.

Lechner is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.