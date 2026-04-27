This Midtown office location really suits this fashion brand.

Jack Victor, a Canadian men’s apparel brand, has expanded its existing office footprint at 8 West 40th Street by 4,321 square feet to 11,000 square feet across the entire 17th floor and part of the 18th floor of the 22-story office building, Commercial Observer has learned.

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The 10-year lease expansion covers Jack Victor’s office and showroom space in the Jack Resnick & Sons-owned property. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.75 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

Jack Victor wasn’t the only tenant making moves at the office building on Bryant Park.

Jack Resnick & Sons also announced that Marchon Eyewear, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyeglasses, has extended its office and showroom lease in the building for an additional five years. Marchon’s footprint now spans 8,864 square feet across the 15th, 21st, and 22nd floors of the building.

Between the two deals, Jack Resnick & Sons has signed 19,864 square feet of renewals in the building. Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house in both transactions by Fran Delgorio and Brett Greenberg. Jared Freede from CBRE represented Jack Victor, while CBRE’s Amy DeAngelis and Paul Walker represented Marchon Eyewear. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are happy to extend our relationships with Jack Victor and Marchon, two top-flight fashion firms that have made 8 West 40th their long-term homes,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “This boutique building’s location, quality, and naturally lit, intimate floor plates are a perfect fit for fashion and creative firms seeking private, full-floor showrooms and offices.”

Other tenants of 8 West 40th Street, a 137,327-square-foot office building just south of the New York Public Library’s main branch, include wealth management firm Middlegate Securities, AI company Merlyn Mind and real estate developer Hakimian Organization.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.