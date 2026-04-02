Leases

New Private Golf and Lifestyle Club Stableford Announces L.A. Flagship

By April 2, 2026 1:45 pm
reprints
Drake Walker (top) and Sanjay Mattela, co-founders of Stableford, and a rendering of a private golf and lifestyle members’ club concept set for 2055 South Barrington Avenue in Greater Los Angeles.
Drake Walker (top) and Sanjay Mattela, co-founders of Stableford, and a rendering of a private golf and lifestyle members’ club concept set for 2055 South Barrington Avenue in Greater Los Angeles. PHOTOS AND RENDERING: Courtesy Stableford

A private golf and lifestyle club is teeing off on Los Angeles’ Westside.

Stableford will open its first location in a 13,000-square-foot clubhouse in the Sawtelle neighborhood, Commercial Observer can first report. The club concept aims to combine golfing with wellness and hospitality.

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Construction is underway at 2055 South Barrington Avenue, with the new flagship scheduled to open later this year. It will feature eight private simulator lounges, putting greens and wellness therapy suites, as well as a café, a cocktail lounge and other social areas.

“Stableford was conceived by golfers with a deep appreciation for design, hospitality and quality of experience,” Drake Walker, co-founder of Stableford, said in a statement. “We drew inspiration from the clubs, destinations and hospitality concepts we personally love, bringing together great golf, thoughtful design, wellness, elevated food and beverage, and a strong sense of community into a single private clubhouse.”

Beverly Hills-based NSB Associates owns the property, records show. Stableford did not disclose terms of the lease, and the landlord did immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sawtelle location is about four blocks from The City Golf indoor golf facility, and the neighborhood is near the famous Riviera Country Club, as well as Brentwood Country Club, Hillcrest Country Club and other golf courses.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

2055 South Barrington Avenue, Drake Walker, NSB Associates, Stableford
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