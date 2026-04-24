Finance   ·   Construction Financing

BridgeCity Capital Lends $47M for Prospect Heights Apartments

By April 24, 2026 12:09 pm
reprints
BridgeCity Capital's Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 1029 Dean Street and 1104 Pacific Street in Brooklyn.
BridgeCity Capital's Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 1029 Dean Street and 1104 Pacific Street in Brooklyn. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy BridgeCity Capital

Castell Group has secured $47.4 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeCity Capital originated the two-year loan with extension options for the developer’s planned 170-unit apartment project at two adjacent sites on 1029 Dean Street and 1104 Pacific Street. The deal closed Tuesday at an 81 percent loan-to-cost ratio, according to BridgeCity.

SEE ALSO: Knighthead Lends $40M on Student Housing Near Indiana Football Stadium

EJ Ehrlich, director of originations for BridgeCity, said the deal was attractive since Castell is a repeat borrower, and demand for rental housing in Prospect Heights has been strong. The 10-story project is slated for completion in mid-2027. 

“The transaction reflects the firm’s continued focus on supporting experienced sponsorship in fundamentally strong urban submarkets,” Ehrlich said.

Ehrlich added that the Castell Group project in Prospect Heights reflects a “growing pipeline” BridgeCity has for bridge loans on multifamily, condominium and mixed-use assets in “Class A markets” across the country. He noted that Meral Property Group and Loketch Group, affiliates of BridgeCity, are bullish on Prospect Heights, with development projects at 630 Grand Avenue, 817 Classon Avenue and 755 Washington Avenue

“The proximity of the subject location to Prospect Park, Park Slope and the Barclays Center play a key component in attracting occupants to the newly rezoned Atlantic Avenue corridor,” Ehrlich said. 

Castell Group did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

EJ Ehrlich, BridgeCity Capital, Castell Group
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