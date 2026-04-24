London-Based Bakery Bread Ahead to Open on Upper East Side

Bread Ahead, a London-based bakery and baking school, is taking a bite out of the Upper East Side.

The beloved doughnut and cream cake purveyor will open its first-ever U.S. location in 2,400 square feet at Solil Management’s 1571 Second Avenue, at the corner of East 82nd Street, according to tenant broker KSR.

Bread Ahead’s new ground-floor location is expected to open in the third quarter of this year, according to Bread Ahead’s Instagram page.

Bread Ahead is best known for its popular baking workshops and its gourmet filled doughnuts, like creme brulee and blackcurrant cheesecake. The company opened its first location in 2013 in London’s Borough Market and has since expanded to 21 stores, including 10 in the U.K. and 11 in the Middle East. 1571 Second Avenue will be the brand’s first U.S. spot.

“I’ve always found Bread Ahead locations by walking the streets and getting a feel for the area — essentially, it’s an organic thing,” Bread Ahead founder Matthew Jones told Commercial Observer. “Our location on Second Avenue just felt right from the start. A generous area for outside seating, loads of great neighbors and good transport connections.”

The asking rent for the 10-year lease, which was signed in early April, was $180 per square foot. Dorel Melloul and Marc Sitt of KSR represented Bread Ahead in the negotiations, while Solil was represented in-house by Harrison Katzman and Nicholas Forelli.

Solil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.