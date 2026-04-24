Investments & Sales

Bain Capital Buys South Florida Industrial Campus for $52M

By April 24, 2026 1:15 pm
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Apex Capital Realty’s Ovy Anghel and a satellite view of Bridge Point Pompano Beach Commerce Park in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Apex Capital Realty’s Ovy Anghel and a satellite view of Bridge Point Pompano Beach Commerce Park in Pompano Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Apex Capital Realty; Google Earth

Kurv Industrial, formerly called Bridge Industrial, has sold a warehouse campus in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $52 million, property records show. 

Bain Capital Real Estate purchased the 17-acre asset, called Bridge Point Pompano Beach Commerce Park. The property includes three warehouses totaling 380,496 square feet. All were built in the 1980s and 1990s. 

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The campus, which includes 24-foot clear heights and a mix of dock-high and grade-level loading, sits about equal distance between the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 between 1541 and 1571 North Powerline

APEX Capital Realty’s Ovy Anghel brokered the sale. A representative for Bain Capital and Kurv Industrial did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Kurv Industrial, which rebranded in March, purchased the property for $46.3 million. Despite the sale, the Rosemont, Ill.-based company remains a major industrial investor in South Florida.

Earlier this month, the company bought a new, 435,201-square-foot distribution center, also in Pompano Beach, for $220 million. The transaction remains South Florida’s largest industrial sale this year.

Boston-based Bain Capital has made investments in Florida, though its activity has largely focused on asset classes outside the industrial sector. Last year, it purchased ten open-air retail centers across Florida and South Carolina, most of which are anchored by Publix, for approximately $395 million. In March, the firm also supplied $118 million to refinance Fisher Brothers’ new multifamily building in Miami’s Wynwood.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1541 North Powerline, 1571 North Powerline, Bridge Point Pompano Beach Commerce Park, Ovy Anghel, APEX Capital Realty, Bain Capital Real Estate, Bridge Industrial, Kurv Industrial
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