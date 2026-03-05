Zoller Equity Partners Signs 9K-SF Lease at 600 Lexington Avenue

A New Jersey-based private equity firm has signed an office lease in Midtown East.

Zoller Equity Partners, which specializes in advising first-time private equity managers, has signed a seven-year lease for 8,841 square feet on the 18th floor of Capitol Crossing Advisors’ 600 Lexington Avenue, which could be its first New York City presence, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield.

The asking rent for the 18th floor of the 36-story office building was $96 per square foot, according to C&W.

“Financial services firms are making deliberate decisions about where they operate,” George Cantrell, president of Capitol Crossing Advisors, said in a statement. “600 Lexington delivers what matters — premier Plaza District positioning, efficient floor plates and solid ownership that is committed to the asset.”

Harry Blair and Harry Blair IV of C&W negotiated on behalf of the landlord, while Jason Greenstein and Dylan Weisman of Newmark represented Zoller Equity in the deal.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berkley Insurance, also known as W.R. Berkley Corporation, may also own a stake in the building at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 52nd Street, with a deed in property records reflecting that it was a co-signer in an acquisition from SL Green Realty for $305 million in 2018. Berkley’s executive vice president, Ira Lederman, appeared as an authorized signatory in that deal.

Other tenants in the building include financial services firm Garnet Credit Management, which signed a lease for 8,875 square feet in March 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.