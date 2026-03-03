Finance   ·   Acquisition

U.S. Bancorp Loans Amstar Group $71M to Buy Hudson Yards Building

Denver-based Amstar bought the 225-unit luxury apartment property for $129 million

By March 3, 2026 10:59 am
JLL's Rob Hinckley and 515 West 38th Street.
JLL's Rob Hinckley and 515 West 38th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

Amstar Group has secured $71 million in acquisition financing to buy Henry Hall, a 33-story, 225-unit luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. 

Amstar purchased the building from a joint venture led by Shorenstein Investment Advisers and Dreamscape Companies for $129 million, according to Bloomberg, which first reported news of the sale. 

SEE ALSO: Family Offices Are Diving More Into Commercial Real Estate — With a Twist

U.S. Bancorp provided the acquisition debt, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Geoff Goldstein and Christopher Pratt. JLL’s Rob Hinckley, Jeffrey Julien, Steven Binswanger, Steven Rutman and Devon Warren arranged the sale. 

“There is significant liquidity in the debt capital markets today, particularly for incredible assets like Henry Hall,” said Goldstein in a statement. “[U.S. Bancorp] recognized the strengths of Henry Hall and Amstar as an owner and delivered a competitive financing solution.”

Located at 515 West 38th Street, Henry Hall opened in 2017 and includes studios to two-bedrooms, along with 12,500 square feet of ground-floor retail. Amenities within the building include an outdoor terrace, a double-height lobby, a fitness center and a music studio. 

The building was partially financed through New York’s 421a tax abatement program, which reserves a portion of units for affordable housing. The building houses numerous luxury apartments, with rents for two-bedrooms reaching more than $10,000 per month, according to StreetEasy. 

Amstar Group did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

