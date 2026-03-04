An investment advisory services firm is staying put at SL Green Realty’s 450 Park Avenue.

Steadfast Financial signed a five-year renewal on its 21,640-square-foot space on the entire 20th and 21st floors of the 33-story office tower at the corner of Park Avenue and East 57th Street, according to SL Green.

Asking rent in the building was $170 per square foot, the landlord said.

“Park Avenue remains the single best office submarket in the United States,” ​​ Steven Durels, SL Green’s director of leasing and real property, said in a statement.

Ben Friedland and Taylor Scheinman of CBRE negotiated on behalf of Steadfast Financial while Gary Rosen and Howard Tenenbaum represented SL Green in-house.

The brokerage did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it’s unclear when the tenant moved into the property.

SL Green acquired the building in April 2022 from Oxford Properties and Crown Acquisitions for $445 million.

Since then it has signed tenants such as Willow Tree Credit Partners, which inked a 10,820-square-foot lease in July 2024, and principal investing firm Garnett Station Partners, which signed a lease for 24,963 square feet in October 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.