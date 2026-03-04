Leases   ·   Office Leases

Steadfast Financial Signs 22K-SF Lease at SL Green’s 450 Park Avenue

By March 4, 2026 8:39 am
SL Green's Steven Durels and 450 Park Avenue.
SL Green's Steven Durels and 450 Park Avenue.

An investment advisory services firm is staying put at SL Green Realty’s 450 Park Avenue.

Steadfast Financial signed a five-year renewal on its 21,640-square-foot space on the entire 20th and 21st floors of the 33-story office tower at the corner of Park Avenue and East 57th Street, according to SL Green.

Asking rent in the building was $170 per square foot, the landlord said.

“Park Avenue remains the single best office submarket in the United States,” ​​ Steven Durels, SL Green’s director of leasing and real property, said in a statement.

Ben Friedland and Taylor Scheinman of CBRE negotiated on behalf of Steadfast Financial while Gary Rosen and Howard Tenenbaum represented SL Green in-house.

The brokerage did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it’s unclear when the tenant moved into the property.

SL Green acquired the building in April 2022 from Oxford Properties and Crown Acquisitions for $445 million.

Since then it has signed tenants such as Willow Tree Credit Partners, which inked a 10,820-square-foot lease in July 2024, and principal investing firm Garnett Station Partners, which signed a lease for 24,963 square feet in October 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

