New York’s Residential Building Workers Union Sets Strike Vote

Members of labor union 32BJ SEIU, which includes residential building services workers across New York City, agreed on Wednesday to authorize a strike vote if ongoing negotiations with real estate industry leaders fail.

The four-year, industrywide labor agreement that covers the union’s 34,000 members expires April 20. The final strike vote, set for April 15, was authorized by a vote of more than 2,000 32BJ SEIU members.

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Door staff, porters, cleaners and others who work in residential buildings all fall under the umbrella of 32BJ SEIU. Resident managers and superintendents are members of the union, but not all are covered under the expiring labor agreement. Managers of buildings with six or more employees are covered under a different contract that is set to expire June 20, 2026.

The decision to set a strike vote follows a recent bargaining session between 32BJ SEIU and the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations (RAB), which negotiates on behalf of residential property owners and operators around the city.

“While we look forward to working with 32BJ to achieve a fair contract over the next month, we respect their right to authorize a strike and all our members are preparing for that possibility,” Howard Rothschild, president and CEO of the RAB, said in a statement shared with Commercial Observer.

“We are hopeful both sides will recognize and confront the realities facing the industry,” Rothschild continued. “These include a likely imposition of 0 percent rent increases on 1 million rent-stabilized NYC apartments and individuals living in co-ops and condos struggling with high tax burdens and increased common charges.”

32BJ SEIU representatives claimed RAB’s proposals in the recent bargaining session would shift costs to workers and undermine the core of their labor contract.

“While the industry enjoys record-high rents, high property values and historic low vacancy rates, 32BJ SEIU members are falling behind due to inflation and the cost of living,” the union said in a statement.

The union’s Thursday strike announcement detailed RAB’s proposals, including health care premium sharing, introducing a lesser-paid “tier II” workforce and an increase in the number of temporary workers. The union claimed the proposals also weaken labor contract enforcement procedures and fail to address pension improvements.

32BJ SEIU’s demands include comprehensive employer-paid family health care, wage increases, a stronger pension benefit, protected legal and training benefits, protection of immigrant union members, improved working conditions and improved paid leave.

A similar strike was authorized by the union in 2023 for commercial building workers, but was averted just before the contract expired.

A total of 1,400 of 32BJ SEIU’s strike captains are prepared to undertake the strike, according to the union. A Park Avenue rally and formal strike vote is planned for April 15.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.