NYC Commercial Building Workers Authorize Strike

New York City commercial building workers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to authorize a strike if landlords don’t cede ground before their contract expires Dec. 31.

The vote paves the way for 20,000 members of 32BJ Service Employees International Union to walk off the job if negotiations with the Realty Advisory Board (RAB) — which represents the landlords of about 900 commercial buildings around the city — remain at a standstill by the end of the year.

The two sides are at an impasse over changes to workers’ wages and health benefits. Commercial landlords say their bleak economic outlook is more than enough to justify cost-cutting measures, while workers balk at the proposed concessions after they were considered essential workers during the pandemic.

“I’m just hoping that the RAB board will realize how hard we have worked,” Ena Softley, a 66-year-old cleaner at Rudin’s 3 Times Square, said. “All we need is a contract. We don’t really want to be out in the cold. We don’t want to leave our jobs. We do not want to strike, but we will if we have to.”

Commercial landlords are looking for a contract that reflects “the horrible economic conditions RAB members face,” RAB President Howard Rothschild said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

“The current labor agreements contain healthcare provisions and unsustainable work rules that do not exist in any other major city in the country nor in other 32BJ contracts outside New York City,” Rothschild said.

RAB members are asking for what they call “enhanced flexibility.”

But 32BJ leaders disparage this idea, saying it’s akin to the two-tier wage system auto industry workers overturned this fall, and add that the union has fought to keep health insurance increases below 3 percent annually.

“If the question is have we made progress, the answer is a very resounding no,” 32BJ President Manny Pastreich said on Tuesday night before the vote.

Since both parties won’t budge on either of these issues, the clock is ticking towards midnight on New Year’s Eve. And the union got support from plenty of politicians with Mayor Eric Adams, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, New York ttorney General Letitia James and other top Democrats joining the union’s Wednesday afternoon rally in Midtown just before the vote.

The next bargaining session will take place Thursday. Five sessions are scheduled to take place before the end of the year and a strike will be averted if a contract is finalized then.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.