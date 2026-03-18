NorthBridge Buys Broward County Industrial Portfolio for $82M

NorthBridge Partners paid $81.5 million for three warehouses in Lauderhill, Fla., property records show.

The portfolio, which was built in the 1970s, totals 359,262 square feet and sits within the Elevate Broward industrial park. The transaction equates to about $227 a square foot.

The largest warehouse spans 281,912 square feet between 3435 and 3699 Northwest 19th Street. The other two buildings sit across Northwest 38th Avenue, spanning 50,174 square feet between 1842 and 1896 Northwest 38th Avenue and 27,176 square feet between 1814 and 1838 Northwest 38th Avenue.

The seller, Birmingham, Ala.-based Harbert Management, purchased the buildings for $65.8 million just three years ago.

The recent acquisition adds to NorthBridge Partners’ South Florida portfolio. Earlier this month, the Wakefield, Mass.-based investor bought Oakland Park Commerce Center, a seven-building, 144,874-square-foot infill industrial park, for $34 million.

Representatives for NorthBridge Partners and Harbert Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.