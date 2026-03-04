Networx Systems, a marketing platform that connects homeowners with service professionals, is opening a headquarters at the Skyline Developers-owned 1040 Avenue of the Americas.

The tenant inked a 6,000-square-foot lease for three and a half years across part of the office building’s sixth floor, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $58 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal. This will be Networx Systems’ first office in New York City, and it will serve as its headquarters.

Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld from Cushman & Wakefield represented Networx Systems in the deal, while Newmark‘s William Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for C&W and Networx did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a separate deal, Positive Perspectives, a financial services firm offering accounting and financial management services, renewed its lease at 1040 Avenue of the Americas, where it will continue to occupy 4,800 square feet on part of the 11th floor at an asking rent of $64 per square foot, the source noted.

Newmark’s Cohen and Harwood also represented the landlord in the deal. Positive Perspectives, which could not be reached for comment, was represented by Barbara Eddington from Helmsley Spear. Eddington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1040 Avenue of the Americas is a 24-story Art Deco office building built in 1925 that underwent a complete renovation and restoration in 2016. Other office tenants at the property at the corner of Avenue of the Americas and West 39th Street include law firm Meirowitz & Wasserberg, job search platform Dice Career Solutions and media company Up Entertainment.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.