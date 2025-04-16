Law firm Meirowitz & Wasserberg has expanded its footprint to two full floors at Skyline Developers’ 1040 Avenue of the Americas, where it has been a tenant since 2021.

Meirowitz, which specializes in personal injury law, signed a lease for 12,007 square feet on the seventh floor of the 24-story Midtown tower and also renewed its existing 12,007-square-foot office on the 10th floor, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK).

The deal brings Meirowitz’s total footprint at the building to 24,014 square feet, a 340 percent jump from the 5,448 square feet the law firm started with at the property in 2021, Newmark said.

“It’s been gratifying to support Meirowitz & Wasserberg’s impressive trajectory since its initial lease at the building,” Newmark’s William “Billy” Cohen, who brokered the deal for the landlord with Ariel Harwood, said in a statement.

“Ownership’s commitment to cultivating long-term, growth-oriented relationships has allowed our team to help the firm scale strategically, quadrupling its original footprint to 24,000 square feet across two floors,” Cohen added.

Newmark declined to provide the length of the lease and asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $78.58 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for Meirowitz & Wasserberg and Skyline did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Skyline’s office tower between West 39th Street and Bryant Park underwent a “full-scale” renovation and facade restoration in 2016 and now features “upscale” and “custom-built” office suites, according to Newmark.

Other tenants of 1040 Avenue of the Americas include job search platform Dice Career Solutions, law firm Bochner, health care attorney Daniel H. Cook Associates and Up Entertainment, which all signed deals at the building in June 2024.

Hotel investment firm AWH Partners also renewed its 8,218-square-foot office there in January 2021, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.