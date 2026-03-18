Meridian Capital Group announced that its Institutional Investment Sales Group, led by Helen Hwang, has been retained to market for sale 80-02 Kew Gardens Road, a premier 12-story, 504,000-square-foot Class A office building in the heart of Kew Gardens, Queens. Spanning the entire western blockfront between Union Turnpike and 80th Road, the property is 98 percent leased in a submarket with approximately 5 percent vacancy, well below broader New York City office vacancy levels.

80-02 Kew Gardens Road is anchored by long-tenured, investment-grade government tenants generating more than 50 percent of in-place rental income, including the Queens District Attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The Queens District Attorney has occupied the building since 1990 and has nearly tripled its footprint over time, with additional expansion currently underway. The property’s largest tenants have maintained an average tenure of approximately 30 years, reinforcing the asset’s institutional stability.

The building comprises approximately 385,000 square feet of office and retail space, along with a 115,000-square-foot, two-level parking garage featuring 480 spaces, offering a diversified income stream. Strategically located one block from the Queens County Courthouse, the property sits at the center of Queens’ government and judicial core and benefits from immediate access to the E and F subway lines, proximity to the Kew Gardens Long Island Rail Road station, and direct connectivity to Queens Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and the Van Wyck Expressway.

“This offering represents the opportunity to control the pre-eminent office building, within Queens’ established civic center,” said Hwang. “80-02 Kew Gardens Road has consistently outperformed the market with 97 percent average occupancy — both in terms of long-term leasing demand and achievable rents — and provides the right blend of stability and upside that should be coveted by all investor groups.”

Kew Gardens serves as one of Queens’ primary government and institutional centers, supporting consistent weekday foot traffic and durable office demand. Strong residential density, above-average household incomes, and established retail corridors along Queens Boulevard and Austin Street further reinforce the long-term fundamentals of this supply-constrained submarket.