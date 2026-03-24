French Crypto Company Ledger to Open First NYC Office at 817 Broadway

Ledger, a Paris-based crypto company, has inked a 3,437-square-foot lease at the Taconic Partners-owned 817 Broadway south of Manhattan’s Union Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease runs for two years and five and a half months, and the asking rent was $120 per square foot. Ledger will occupy space on the property’s ninth floor. This deal brings the office building on the corner of Broadway and East 12th Street to 100 percent leased.

Rob Kluge, Adam Henick and Roy Abraham from Current Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant in the deal.

“Ledger, the market leader in crypto security, has secured a premium office space at 817 Broadway, a location that perfectly reflects their brand and provides strategic proximity to other crypto companies we’ve successfully placed in the area,” Kluge told CO. “This move establishes Ledger’s physical presence in the U.S., fueling their excitement to further grow market share.”

Daniel Levine and Jason Greenstein from Newmark represented the landlord. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lease marks the first New York office for Ledger, which has been working to expand its visibility in the U.S. market. A recent sponsorship agreement with the San Antonio Spurs pro basketball team added Ledger’s logo to patches worn on team uniforms.

“The New York office deepens Ledger’s ties to the U.S. and comes after a multiyear global partnership agreement with the historic San Antonio Spurs, further strengthening the company’s presence in its top market globally,” a spokesperson for Ledger said in a statement.

Ledger also announced the appointment of financial industry veteran John Andrews as its chief financial officer. Andrews, who has more than 25 years of corporate finance and financial services experience, will help lead the company’s U.S. expansion.

“John Andrews brings the institutional rigor and financial leadership necessary to scale Ledger’s global vision,” Pascal Gauthier, chairman and CEO of Ledger, said in a statement. “His deep experience at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets is exactly what is required as we deepen our footprint in the United States.”

817 Broadway is a 15-story office building designed in 1895 by George B. Post. Taconic acquired the property in November 2016 and redeveloped the building by restoring its terra cotta façade, replacing all of the windows and adding a 4,000-square-foot roof terrace.

Taconic refinanced the building in late 2025 with a $130 million loan, The Real Deal reported at the time. Other tenants at 817 Broadway include development platform Unity Technologies and venture capital firm Union Square Ventures.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.