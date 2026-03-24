Leads Generator Rezora IO Launches AI Voice Platform

Rezora IO, an artificial intelligence voice platform for real estate that automatically calls leads and books meetings, is looking to take the frustration out of cold calls for lead generation and business development.

Founded in February 2025, Rezora IO launched officially on Jan. 12, claiming to be the first real estate-specific voice AI platform for residential real estate agents.

“We wanted to revolutionize the current AI voice agency model by essentially creating a fleet of AI agents, each one specifically built for a certain kind of conversation,” Aidan Richards, chief operating officer and co-founder of Manhattan-based Rezora IO, said in an email. “Current solutions require weeks of back and forth with a development team, where they train an AI agent specifically for one kind of conversation. That agent isn’t connected to a dashboard, you can’t make changes after it’s been given to you, and the costs are far higher for a product that’s far less intelligent and built for long-term learning.

“So far, we’ve generated $40,000 in our first 40 days and seen a conversion rate three times that of a human cold caller due to the degree to which we’ve trained these agents.”

Rezora IO is working with real estate agents and piloting with several brokerages, as well as having AI agents for wholesalers and commercial property acquisition teams. Last week, the proptech startup also launched a feature where it can train a custom agent for any kind of conversation customers are interested in having, said Richards.

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.