LaSalle Investment Management, the investment arm of real estate services giant JLL, has hired Peter Sibilia as its new head of U.S. transactions, the company announced Monday.

Sibilia, previously a managing director at Rithm Capital, will be based in New York and replace Patrick Pelling, who previously led LaSalle’s U.S. transactions team and will now be portfolio manager of LaSalle Property Fund.

“In today’s environment, successful transactions require insight, relationships and disciplined execution,” Sibilia said in a statement. “LaSalle brings all three, and I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to grow our U.S. transactions capabilities in order to continue enhancing investment performance.”

In his new role, Sibilia will work with LaSalle’s portfolio management, asset management, research and investor relations teams to “drive sourcing, underwriting and investment execution,” the company said.

He will report to Richard Kleinman, LaSalle’s chief investment officer for the Americas.

“Pete brings deep transactional experience and a disciplined approach to capital deployment across market cycles,” Kleinman said in a statement. “As market activity accelerates, his leadership will enhance our ability to source selectively, underwrite rigorously, and execute on opportunities that provide attractive value across our investment portfolios.”

During his time at Rithm Capital, Sibilia was also CEO of Adoor Residential, which acts as the property management platform for Rithm’s single-family rental and build-to-rent residential portfolio.

Before that, Sibilia was a partner and head of investments at GreenBarn Investment Group and a managing director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he executed more than $10 billion in transactions, according to LaSalle.

