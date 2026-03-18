JLL Promotes Patrick Murphy to Head of New York Brokerage

JLL has promoted Patrick Murphy to head of New York brokerage, Commercial Observer has learned.

Murphy, previously a vice chairman at the brokerage services giant, will remain based in Manhattan and will lead corporate brokerage and consulting services for JLL, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Murphy will start in his new role immediately and report to Peter Riguardi, the firm’s chairman and president for the New York region. He will also work closely with JLL’s leadership team in New York to advance the firm’s position in that market.

“I’m excited to help lead JLL’s New York office as the firm continues to lead the industry in technological change,” Murphy said in a statement. “The firm’s depth of talent and resources positions us to provide unparalleled advisory services as clients make critical strategic real estate decisions.”

Murphy joined JLL in 2023 from Cushman & Wakefield, where he had been executive vice chair in New York and a top office broker for more than seven years, CO previously reported.

Prior to C&W, Murphy spent 27 years at CBRE, including a decade as an executive managing director for the firm’s New York tri-state suburban office.

Some of Murphy’s major clients include tech company IBM, professional services firm KPMG, real estate development firm the LeFrak Organization, global wealth management firm UBS Financial Services, the Major League Baseball Players Association, Morgan Stanley and SL Green Realty.

“Patrick is deeply respected across the industry for his expertise, experience and decades-long relationships,” Riguardi said in a statement. “His insight will strengthen our ability to deliver superior real estate solutions at a pivotal time for the market.”

News of Murphy’s promotion comes after Michael Colacino resigned from JLL as CEO of its Americas leasing advisory business in early February, after only a few weeks in the position, CO reported at the time. Karen Brennan, currently CEO of the firm’s overall leasing advisory business, is filling Colacino’s vacant position in the interim.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.