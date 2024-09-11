Patrick Murphy Leaving Cushman & Wakefield to Join JLL

Top Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) office broker Patrick “Pat” Murphy has left the firm after more than seven years to join JLL (JLL), Commercial Observer has learned.

Murphy, an executive vice chair in C&W’s New York City office, tendered his resignation, and his last day at C&W will be Sept. 13. He starts at JLL “sometime next month,” sources said.

It’s unclear what Murphy’s new role will be at JLL. Murphy and spokespeople for JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A C&W spokesperson declined to comment.

The super broker joined C&W in 2017 after spending 15 years at CBRE, The Real Deal reported at the time.

At C&W, Murphy oversees a team of 15 people. Recent transactions he’s worked on include representing headline-worthy deals like the Major League Baseball Players Association in its 50,000-square-foot relocation to 1325 Avenue of the Americas, MetLife’s recent 180,000-square-foot renewal at 200 Park Avenue, IBM’s 328,000-square-foot lease at One Madison Avenue, and placing Société Générale at 245 Park Avenue.

Murphy has had a long career in the industry, landing his first job in 1987 at Baker Harris CPC in 1987 before moving to Insignia/ESG in 1991, according to his LinkedIn page.

Murphy took over management of Insignia’s New Jersey office in 1998, and then switched to CBRE in 2002, right before it bought out Insignia, TRD reported.

He was a vice chairman at CBRE until he left for C&W, a move he was persuaded to make by C&W’s former tri-state president — and now WeWork CEO — John Santora while the two spoke during a charity event, according to TRD.

“Since ’81, Patrick has shown a phenomenal capacity to tackle complex projects and win new business from around the globe,” Santora told TRD in 2017.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com. Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.