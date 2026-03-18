Investments & Sales

Jeff Sutton Sells Williamsburg Retail Property for $34M

By March 18, 2026 3:23 pm
reprints
Wharton Properties' Jeff Sutton and 166 Berry Street, Brooklyn.
Wharton Properties' Jeff Sutton and 166 Berry Street, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Wharton Properties; Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Yoshida & Company, a Japanese accessory manufacturer and retailer, has acquired a retail property at 103 North Fourth Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for $33.5 million, property records made public this week show

Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties sold the one-story retail building — which is entirely occupied by a Bank of America branch — along with Daol Asset Management and BNK Financial Group, which operated as the LLC 166 Berry Owner, according to records.

SEE ALSO: Two Trees Buys Development Site in Brooklyn’s Gowanus for $37M

Sutton signed the deal for seller Wharton Properties, while William Crable of the Tokyo-based Efficiency Capital Advisors signed for Yoshida & Company. 

Sutton and Efficiency Capital Advisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Wharton acquired the property in 2019 for $20 million, records show, and Daol acquired a majority stake in the building in 2021, at a value of $31.3 million. Wharton maintained a stake following the 2021 deal. 

The retail property has 6,200 square feet of built space and 12,400 square feet of additional air rights, according to PincusCo, which first reported the transaction. 

Yoshida & Company, the company behind the Porter brand of popular handbags and totes, has a store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, along with locations in Denver, Atlanta and in Hawaii. It’s unclear what the brand intends to do with its new Williamsburg spot.

The trendy neighborhood of Williamsburg is known for its high-end shopping options, including luxury watchmaker Rolex, which is set to open a new store in the neighborhood; Nordstrom Local, which signed a 3,000 square-foot lease in the area last summer; and Hermès, which has had a long-standing presence in the area as well. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

103 North Fourth Street, Jeff Sutton, William Crable, Bank of America, BNK Financial Group, Daol Asset Management, Efficiency Capital Advisors, Wharton Properties, Yoshida & Company
Two Trees' Jed Walentas and an aerial view of Gowanus, Brooklyn.
Mixed-Use · Investments & Sales
New York City

Two Trees Buys Development Site in Brooklyn’s Gowanus for $37M

By Isabelle Durso
SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and a rendering of 7 Dey Street.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

SL Green in Contract to Sell 7 Dey Street to GO Residential for $223M

By Mark Hallum