Nordstrom Local to Open 3K-SF Service Hub in Williamsburg

Department store chain nordstrom is set to open its third retail service hub in New York City, this one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Nordstrom Local, Nordstrom’s sister brand, has signed a lease for 3,000 square feet at 154 North Seventh Street, according to a Monday announcement from the company.

Nordstrom’s store at the base of the four-story building between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street, which is owned by Williamsburgh Square LLC, will open June 26, the announcement said.

“New York is one of our largest markets, and we’re looking forward to opening Nordstrom Local Williamsburg to offer Brooklyn customers even more opportunities to engage with our services closer to where they live and work,” Fanya Chandler, president of Nordstrom stores, said in a statement.

“We’ve learned a lot from our existing locations in the market and are excited to offer customers more convenience and personalized service,” Chandler added.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in Williamsburg averaged $250 per square foot in 2024 (the most recent data available).

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for further comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Seattle-based Nordstrom launched its chain of Nordstrom Local stores in 2017 as a way for customers to receive a personalized shopping experience in a smaller store. At its retail hubs, customers can pick up online orders, process returns, get alteration and gift wrapping services, and even donate clothing through a partnership with local New York City thrift shop chain Housing Works, according to the announcement.

The brand’s new Williamsburg store represents its third Nordstrom Local outpost in the city, following previous openings at 13 Seventh Avenue in the West Village and 1273 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, according to its website.

News of the deal comes after Nordstrom went private in December after members of the Nordstrom family and Mexican department store chain owner El Puerto de Liverpool announced they would be acquiring all of the company’s outstanding shares, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The deal marked the Nordstrom family’s second attempt to take the company private as department stores across the U.S. continuously see dips in traffic and competition from e-commerce.

