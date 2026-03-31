Goldman Sachs Lends $80M for Office Refi on L.A.’s Westside

The owners of a 162,031-square-foot creative office campus on Los Angeles’ Westside have refinanced after completing the three-building development about six years ago.

Continental Development and Mar Ventures secured an $80 million first mortgage loan for the Del Rey Campus in the unincorporated seaside neighborhood of Marina del Rey. It’s home to Electronic Arts — the video game company behind popular mainstays like “Madden NFL” and “Battlefield” — as well as the global headquarters for the World Surf League.

Goldman Sachs provided the five-year, fixed-rate, interest-only financing, which refinanced the development’s construction loan. Sonnenblick-Eichner arranged and announced the loan on Tuesday.

“This financing is indicative of the availability in today’s market of fixed-rate capital for institutional-quality office buildings,” David Sonnenblick, Sonnenblick-Eichner principal, said in a statement.

Del Rey Campus is at 4800 Alla Road, at the intersection of Alla Road and Panama Street, adjacent to the Marina Freeway and Culver Boulevard. The campus allows for full-floor and multi-tenant buildouts, and it also includes a café and a fitness center.

L.A.’s Westside led Greater L.A. with the most office leasing activity in the final three months of 2025, accounting for a little more than 27 percent of the total, according to CBRE’s most recent quarterly report. Vacancy is high in the submarket at 22.6 percent, but it’s performing better than most other regions in Greater L.A., especially Downtown L.A.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.