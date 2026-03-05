Leases   ·   Retail

Skin Care Brand Glowbar to Open its 12th NYC Location in Chelsea

By March 5, 2026 10:57 am
reprints
Glowbar founder Rachel Liverman and 112 Ninth Avenue.
Glowbar founder Rachel Liverman and 112 Ninth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Glowbar; Propertyshark

Glowbar, a membership-based facial and skin care services provider, will open its 12th New York City location, and 24th location overall, at the base of a residential building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to the company. 

The brand’s newest location will be at 112 Ninth Avenue and is slated to open in June. 

SEE ALSO: Manhattan Community Board 4 Moves Offices to 630 Ninth Avenue

Glowbar signed a 1,300-square-foot lease at the building on the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 18th Street. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space in the Meatpacking District — the nearest neighborhood with available statistics — was $288 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield

Glowbar was represented by Neal Ohm and Michael Cohen from Newmark, while the landlord — Ofer Yardeni’s Stonehenge NYC — was represented by Brett Solomon of Stonehenge and Andrew Taub from Newmark

“We are excited to have repped Glowbar with their continued expansion in the Northeast, specifically growing in their home market of New York,” Ohm said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

Founded in 2019 by aesthetician Rachel Liverman, Glowbar offers a variety of facial care services including dermaplaining, hydrating masks, LED light therapy and extractions. 

“[Glowbar is] exactly the kind of innovative brand we look for, and we know they will be a fantastic addition for both the tenants in the building as well as the broader neighborhood,” Taub told CO.

Built in 1938, 112 Ninth Avenue is a six-story, multifamily residence featuring 64 units.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

112 Ninth Avenue, Andrew Taub, Brett Solomon, Michael Cohen, Neal Ohm, Ofer Yardeni, Rachel Liverman, Glowbar, Newmark, Stonehenge NYC
GFP's Matthew Mandell and The Film Center Building at 630 Ninth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Manhattan Community Board 4 Moves Offices to 630 Ninth Avenue

By Mark Hallum
FBI Director Kash Patel and the National Children's Museum in Washington, D.C.
Special Purpose · Leases
Washington DC

FBI’s HQ to Displace National Children’s Museum in D.C.

By Nick Trombola
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and 3 World Trade Center.
Office · Leases
New York City

Uber to Expand by 86K SF at 3 World Trade Center

By Amanda Schiavo