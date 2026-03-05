Skin Care Brand Glowbar to Open its 12th NYC Location in Chelsea

Glowbar, a membership-based facial and skin care services provider, will open its 12th New York City location, and 24th location overall, at the base of a residential building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to the company.

The brand’s newest location will be at 112 Ninth Avenue and is slated to open in June.

Glowbar signed a 1,300-square-foot lease at the building on the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 18th Street. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space in the Meatpacking District — the nearest neighborhood with available statistics — was $288 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.

Glowbar was represented by Neal Ohm and Michael Cohen from Newmark, while the landlord — Ofer Yardeni’s Stonehenge NYC — was represented by Brett Solomon of Stonehenge and Andrew Taub from Newmark.

“We are excited to have repped Glowbar with their continued expansion in the Northeast, specifically growing in their home market of New York,” Ohm said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

Founded in 2019 by aesthetician Rachel Liverman, Glowbar offers a variety of facial care services including dermaplaining, hydrating masks, LED light therapy and extractions.

“[Glowbar is] exactly the kind of innovative brand we look for, and we know they will be a fantastic addition for both the tenants in the building as well as the broader neighborhood,” Taub told CO.

Built in 1938, 112 Ninth Avenue is a six-story, multifamily residence featuring 64 units.

