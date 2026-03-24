Fuji Lane Debuts ‘Laser’ AI System for Self-Storage Operators

Fuji Lane, a self-storage industry consultancy, has launched Laser, a software product it calls the first artificial intelligence adviser built specifically for self-storage operators.

Laser collects data from property management software systems and marketing platforms — including competitor pricing and market intelligence — into a single intelligence layer. Then an AI adviser named Ray answers operational questions about specific facilities, said Antoni Watts, CEO and founder at Fuji Lane as well as founder of Laser. The product uses AI to analyze data and suggest revenue-impacting actions to enhance operational efficiency.

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Unlike generic AI tools, Ray is trained on self-storage operations and works directly with facility-level data. Laser acts like a 24/7 virtual manager watching revenue across a storage portfolio, connecting marketing, pricing, and operational data to catch issues operators often miss, Watts said.

“Basically, the system itself looks over all of the operators’ data and highlights the biggest revenue impact actions that they need to do on their database,” said Watts, who resides in Osaka, Japan, but whose virtual company operates in the U.S. “You have marketing and operations data for self-storage, and for most companies, that has never been connected before.

“Essentially, the first part of the software is to connect with different data sources to give you a 360-degree view of what’s happening, because, to me, it’s one revenue engine: the marketing, the move-ins, how the moving affects occupancy, the revenue, and how the price affects all that. To me, it’s one closed system.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.