Ford Models Inks 12K-SF Office Lease at 36 East 31st Street

More passion, more energy, more footwork is coming to Midtown South.

Modeling agency Ford Models has signed an 11,986-square-foot lease at the Rosen family’s 36 East 31st Street, building manager Koeppel Rosen announced Tuesday. Asking rent was $48 per square foot.

The modeling agency will occupy space on the building’s eighth floor for five years and five months. The space is currently being built out to meet Ford’s needs.

While the company waits for the space to be ready, it will temporarily set up shop on the ninth floor of 135 Madison Avenue, another Rosen family building. Ford’s website currently lists an address of 11 East 26th Street for its New York offices, suggesting this new office will be a relocation.

Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, represented ownership in the deal.

“We are pleased to welcome Ford Models to 36 East 31st Street,” Koeppel said in a statement. “This lease reflects the continued demand we are seeing from established companies seeking well-located, efficient office space in Midtown South, and we believe the building will provide an excellent long-term home for Ford Models.”

Bradley Cohn and Alan Bonett of Adams & Company Real Estate represented the tenant.

“This lease reflects Ford Models’ focus on securing a space that meets their operational needs while offering a prime Midtown location,” Cohn told CO via email. “Pairing this iconic brand with a landlord who was a pleasure to work with, the deal highlights the importance of finding a space that combines efficiency, accessibility and amenities – all key factors for companies looking for a well-positioned office in the heart of NYC.

Founded in 1946, Ford Models is today one of the world’s premiere modeling agencies. Famous Ford clients have included Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Elle Macpherson, among many others.

Built in 1914, 36 East 31st Street is a 12-story office building in Manhattan’s Midtown South neighborhood. Other tenants in the building include creative studio The Ancillary Project and financing company Hilldun.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.