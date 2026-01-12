The Ancillary Project, a New York City-based creative studio, is taking space in Midtown South for a new office and showroom.

The studio, which specializes in contemporary design, curated branding and visual production, has signed a lease for 5,851 square feet on part of the fourth floor of the Rosen family’s 36 East 31st Street, according to building manager Koeppel Rosen. The lease is for five years and five months.

“Leasing remains strong at 36 East 31st Street and we’re pleased to add a high-quality, creative design organization like the Ancillary Project to our growing tenant roster,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement.

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a relocation or a new location for the Ancillary Project. The asking rent was also unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.79 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Savills’ Greg Taubin and Ella Berckmans brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house by Max Koeppel. A spokesperson for Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2023, the Ancillary Project provides furniture for designers and clients and blends “strategic insight with an editorial, art-driven aesthetic,” according to Koeppel Rosen. Its new showroom is set to open in March.

“We always think of our offering as a toolbox,” Perrin Siegel, co-founder of the Ancillary Project, said in a statement. “Our new showroom is designed to be a place where commercial designers can explore, experiment and find exactly what they need for their projects.”

The studio will join several other tenants at Rosen’s 12-story building between Park Avenue South and Madison Avenue, including home furnishings manufacturer Arlee Home Fashions, financial services firm Hilldun, medical clinic Northwell Health, furniture store Moooi and lighting store Flos.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.