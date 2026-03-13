Crestline Refis Coral Gables Office Building With $25M Loan

Westside Capital Group has landed a $24.7 million loan to refinance its newly acquired headquarters in suburban Miami, Commercial Observer has learned.

Crestline Investors provided the five-year loan for the private equity firm’s eight-story office property at 2000 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Downtown Coral Gables, Fla., that Westside purchased for $14.1 million in 2022. The refi replaces a previous $20 million loan supplied by Amerant Bank in 2024.

JLL arranged the transaction with a capital markets team consisting of Jesse Wright, Matt McCormack, Joshua Odessky and Patrick Salata.

The 109,745-square-foot office property has 49,044 square feet of net leasable space and is 100 percent occupied, according to Westside. The building houses the offices for the Hejl Foundation and other Westside affiliate companies. Ground-floor retail tenants include bakery Bachour Marketplace, Italian kitchen showroom D’Cassa, and the Zativa Life Health & Wellness spa.

Jeff Levin, managing principal and head of capital markets at Westside, said in a statement that the deal helps facilitate “an early payoff of the existing loan,” and will recapitalize the 1999-built property.

Crestline Investors did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.