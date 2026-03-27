Sunday PropTech has secured $286 million in financing to support the acquisition and repositioning of a 38-hotel U.S. hospitality portfolio of more than 4,000 rooms, Commercial Observer can first report.

Sunday PropTech purchased eight of the hotels from a joint venture between Blackstone and Starwood Property Group in November 2025 for $31 million and closed on the other 30 hotels this month in a larger deal.

Citigroup provided $242 million of acquisition debt, inclusive of the November 2025 acquisition, while Access Point, an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Intervest Capital Partners, provided $44 million in mezzanine debt into the deal. No broker was listed on the transaction.

All total, the deal holds a total capitalization of $375 million, which will include Sunday PropTech working with G6 Hospitality, a franchiser and joint venture partner, to finance, reposition and rebrand the 38 hotels in the deal from Extended Stay America Select Suites to Studio 6 hotels.

Michelle O’Brien, managing director of structured finance at Access Point, said in a statement that this deal will combine “operational improvements and technology to unlock significant value” for the Studio 6 brand.

This investment reflects our continued focus on identifying high-quality sponsors and business plans we believe in,” she said. “We are excited to support the buyer Sunday PropTech as they implement a strategy that combines brand repositioning with disciplined execution to drive strong performance.”

The hotels are located throughout the U.S., with a heavy concentration in the Southeast, primarily Florida, Alabama and the Carolinas. The portfolio also includes hotels in New York, Ohio, California and Washington state.

Sonal Sinha, CEO G6 Hospitality, the owner of Studio 6 hotels, said his firm believes in the long-term prospects of the extended-stay hospitality segment.

“By combining disciplined operations, brand repositioning to Studio 6, and technology-led efficiencies, we believe we can help the ownership and investors unlock significant value across the portfolio in a short period of time,” Sinha said.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.