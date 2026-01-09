Pendulum, Affinius Land $113M Refi for Harman-Leased Complex in L.A.

The owners of a mixed-use complex in Los Angeles leased to the likes of Harman International have landed a nine-figure refinancing package.

Pendulum Property Partners and Affinius Capital secured $113 million for the Mix, a three-building, 469,749-square-foot complex in L.A.’s Northridge neighborhood. Lender Rialto Capital provided the financing for the property at 8500 and 8420-8440 Balboa Boulevard.

Pendulum and Affinius spent about $171 million to acquire the complex in 2023, according to reports at the time, and have extensively renovated it since then. Those upgrades include substantial improvements to tenant spaces, as well as the conversion of office space at 8500 Balboa Boulevard from office to industrial space. Alongside the Samsung-owned Harman International, which inked a long-term lease for nearly 164,000 square feet in 2020, HemaCare Donor Center and JBL Professional are also tenants at the complex.

Newmark’s Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson, Peter Mavredakis and Jack Condon arranged the financing on behalf of the ownership.

“The Mix exemplifies the type of high-quality, credit-anchored campus that institutional lenders seek in today’s market,” Firestone said in a statement. “Its scale, diversified tenancy and recent capital program create a resilient cash-flow profile and a compelling long-term investment for [the owners].”

In other mixed-use financing news in L.A. County, the American subsidiary of China’s GR Lifestyle Company recently landed a $42 million loan in November for a mixed-use development at 2300 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.

