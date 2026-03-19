Cammeby’s, Rybak File Plans to Build 703 Apartments in Coney Island

There might be even more new housing coming to Brooklyn’s Coney Island after plans for two new residential towers were filed this week.

Developers Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development submitted a rezoning application with the New York City Department of City Planning on Tuesday to build two 22-story buildings with a total of 703 units at 3030 Ocean Parkway and 400 Neptune Avenue, the filing shows.

The project, if approved, would go up on the same block as a pair of existing 23-story apartment buildings known as Shorecrest Towers, which are at 2940 and 3000 Ocean Parkway. The two buildings were part of the original Trump Village that was built in the 1960s, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported news of the plans.

One of the proposed new buildings at 3030 Ocean Parkway would include 345 apartments — 69 of which would be affordable — and approximately 10,695 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, as well as 5,075 square feet for a community facility on the building’s sixth floor and a 386-space parking garage on the first through fifth floors, according to the application.

The other proposed building at 400 Neptune Avenue would include 358 apartments — 72 to 107 of which would be affordable — and a 298-space parking garage on the first through fifth floors. The two new buildings would replace a parking lot for Shorecrest Towers residents.

If approved, the project in full would include four buildings and cover a total of 1,148 residential units and 2 million square feet upon completion, which is set for 2034, the filing shows.

Spokespeople for Cammeby’s and Rybak did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This wouldn’t be Cammeby’s and Rybak’s first housing project together in Coney Island. In 2021, the two developers worked on a three-tower residential megaproject at 532 Neptune Avenue, which has 499 apartments.

But Rybak is also moving forward by itself on another development in the neighborhood. In October, the New York City Economic Development Corporation selected Rybak to build more than 500 units of mixed-income housing on Surf Avenue between West 21st and West 22nd streets for a project called Coney Island West, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.