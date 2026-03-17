Finance   ·   Refinance

BridgeInvest Refis Nolita Multifamily Site With $36M Loan

By March 17, 2026 3:54 pm
reprints
Rosewood Realty's Ben Khakshoor (top), Alex Fuchs (center) and Aaron Jungreis, and 260-268 Elizabeth Street.
Rosewood Realty's Ben Khakshoor (top), Alex Fuchs (center) and Aaron Jungreis, and 260-268 Elizabeth Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rosewood Realty; Propertyshark

Galil Management has sealed a $35.5 million loan to refinance five contiguous five-story multifamily buildings in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeInvest provided the loan for the properties at 260-268 Elizabeth Street as part of a recapitalization that added Penn South Capital as a new equity partner for $40 million. The five adjacent buildings comprise 48 units and six commercial spaces, including clothing store Still Here at 268 Elizabeth Street. 

SEE ALSO: Pebb Enterprises Refis Boca Offices With $35M From Citibank

Rosewood Realty Group arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Ben Khakshoor, Alex Fuchs and Aaron Jungreis.

The deal closed four and a half years after Prime Finance bought a $40 million note on the buildings that encompass 38,609 square feet and 24,906 square feet of air rights, PincusCo. previously reported. Galil Management, then known as E&A Associates, acquired the buildings for $61.25 million in 2015, according to PincusCo. 

BridgeInvest, Galil Management and Penn South Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Aaron Jungreis, Alex Fuchs, Ben Khakshoor, BridgeInvest, Galil Management, Rosewood Realty Group
Pebb Enterprises CEO Ian Weiner and Boca Corporate Plaza at 7900 Glades Road, Boca Raton, Fla.
Office · Finance
Florida

Pebb Enterprises Refis Boca Offices With $35M From Citibank

By Julia Echikson
Northmarq's Nathan Prouty (top) and Andrew Slaton, and The Towers at Cupertino City Center, 20400 Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino, Calif.
Office · Finance
California

Wells Fargo Provides $145M CMBS Loan for Silicon Valley Office Complex

By Brian Pascus
Public Storage CEO Tom Boyle and a Public Storage facility.
Industrial · Finance
National

Public Storage to Buy National Storage Affiliates in Deal Valued at $10.5B

By Amanda Schiavo