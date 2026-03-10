Bernstein Proposes 24-Acre, Mixed-Use Development in Reston, Va.

There’s something brewing in Reston, Va.

The plucky town of about 65,000 people, 23 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., has become one of the biggest development hubs in the DMV. BXP, Comstock, EYA and others control sweeping mixed-use projects that have attracted the likes of Google, Oracle, General Dynamics, and Booz Allen Hamilton, not to mention thousands of residents escaping the District. Bernstein Management wants in on the action.

Affiliates of the Bethesda, Md.-based investment and management firm have proposed a sprawling, 24-acre project just south of the Reston Town Center Metro station, dubbed Reston Crossing. The development aims to construct 1,650 residential units across 1.6 million square feet, nearly 1.5 million square feet of office and 31,000 square feet of retail space, according to a rezoning application the firm filed last week. The Business Journals first reported the news.

Bernstein assembled the parcels for Reston Crossing via two deals. The firm paid Tishman Speyer just over $37 million for half of the property in late 2024, and paid $53 million to Brookfield for the other half last April, PropertyShark records show. Both parcels have two office properties, currently leased by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Noblis and software company Ellucian. Bernstein plans to raze those buildings to make way for the new development.

Tishman had previously aimed to redevelop the property into a 2 million-square-foot, mixed-use community. Yet that project never materialized due to “evolving market conditions, significant infrastructure requirements, and phasing complexities,” according to Bernstein’s application.

Bernstein’s plans call for seven individual construction blocks, currently dubbed Blocks A through E, along with nearly 5 acres of green park space. About 260 units, roughly 16 percent of the total, are expected to be earmarked as affordable housing. MV+A will serve as lead architect, and LandDesign will be the project’s landscape architect.

A spokesperson for Bernstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment or more information.

Other development firms are active in Reston. Reston-based Comstock, for example, own a 90-acre, mixed-use district adjacent to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station dubbed Reston Station. In February, advanced engineering and technology firm Amentum inked a 45,000-square-foot relocation lease for its headquarters at Reston Station, despite having just relocated to nearby Chantilly three years ago.

And then there’s Reston Town Center (RTC), BXP’s 85-acre development featuring some 2 million square feet of office space and 1,500 residential units. BXP isn’t done expanding RTC either; in September, the Fairfax County Planning Commission approved the real estate investment trust’s 4 million-square-foot second phase, which it dubs RTC Next.

