Berkshire Blanket & Home Renews 10K-SF Office at 60 Madison Avenue

Berkshire Blanket & Home, a sleepwear and bedding retailer, has signed a 10-year lease renewal for its 10,000-square-foot offices at 60 Madison Avenue, building owner the Moinian Group announced Tuesday.

The Massachusetts-based bedding company moved into the 13-story office building in 2014. With the renewal, the company will maintain its office presence on the 11th floor.

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The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $85.11 per square foot in February, according to CBRE data.

Moinian was represented in-house by Omar Sozkesen, while Berkshire Blanket & Home was represented by Gregg Cohen and Samuel Steinberg from Cresa. Cohen and Steinberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moinian also announced Tuesday that strategic communications firm Collected Strategies will begin to move into the NoMad property after signing a 10,000-square-foot lease at the building in August.

“The renewal of Berkshire Blanket & Home Company, alongside the move-in of Collected Strategies, highlights the strong demand for high-quality, move-in-ready office space in Midtown South and the continued momentum across our Madison Avenue portfolio,” Sozkesen said in a statement. “60 Madison Avenue remains an attractive destination for a diverse range of tenants seeking well-located, thoughtfully designed workspace.”

Built in 1910 at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 27th Street, 60 Madison Avenue is also home to media company Atlantic Media. Luxury furniture maker Harbour has its New York showroom in the ground-floor retail space.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com