Wellness Brand Bathhouse to Bring 55K-SF Spa to Hollywood

A wellness destination brand has inked a retail lease and is moving into the old Amoeba Records location on Sunset Boulevard near the bustling Vinyl District and the new Blue Note jazz club in Hollywood, Calif.

Bathhouse, which provides high-end spa experiences, signed a 25-year lease for nearly 55,000 square feet at Nahla Capital and GPI Companies’ 6400 Sunset Boulevard, where it will establish its first West Coast flagship location, including a new buildout and retrofit.

“We believe in the continued growth of the city and are proud to invest in projects that enhance both commercial and residential environments,” Genghis Hadi, Nahla’s co-founder and managing principal, said in a statement. “The success we’ve experienced at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills reinforces our confidence in Los Angeles as a global market where wellness and design-driven real estate can truly thrive.”

CBRE’s Greg Briest, Houman Mahboubi and Marisa Renfro represented the landlords in the lease negotiations.

“This is another fantastic brand choosing Los Angeles for its first West Coast flagship, and it reflects a larger trend we’re seeing across the market,” Briest said in a statement. “Lifestyle, health and wellness amenities are extremely popular right now, and many operators are experiencing strong growth and expanding into new locations. When you bring amenities like Bathhouse into a submarket, it elevates the overall desirability of the area as a place to both live and work.”

Bathhouse currently has two locations, at 14 West 22nd Street in Manhattan and at 103 North 10th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Customers can book spa treatments or buy day passes to use the saunas, steam rooms and thermal pools.

Although the Hollywood film industry is suffering from the high cost of doing business in L.A., the neighborhood of Hollywood has seen some promising recent growth. In August, jazz record label and lounge Blue Note opened its first-ever L.A. location at Robertson Properties Group’s 6372 Sunset Boulevard, just across the street from Bathhouse’s new space.

Late last year, meanwhile, the L.A. City Council approved the Sullivan family’s 6000 Hollywood Boulevard project, a major mixed-use development on the eastern edge of the infamous neighborhood. That project calls for 350 units, including a 35-story apartment tower along with 135,000 square feet of office space and 22,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to begin this year with completion slated for 2029.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com