AI Advertising Firm Agentio Signs 20K-SF Lease at 295 Fifth Avenue

Artificial intelligence-driven advertising firm Agentio has signed an office lease on Fifth Avenue.

Currently based in a coworking space at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Agentio will move to 20,000 square feet at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown South, where it will occupy part of the 11th floor of the building owned in joint venture involving Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM and Meadow Partners, according to CBRE.

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Founded in 2023, Agentio enables brands to automate workflows and analyze brand safety and performance, according to its website. The tenant signed a five-year deal for its new space, and the asking rent was $105 per square foot, the brokers said.

“Agentio’s dynamic new work environment at 295 Fifth Avenue presents a compelling solution that will allow them to scale smartly in a space and asset that will serve as a genuine differentiator as they compete for and attract the Tier 1 talent that will fuel their next phase of growth,” CBRE’s Alex Leopold, who negotiated on behalf of the tenant, said in a statement.

Mary Ann Tighe, David Hollander, Peter Turchin, Brett Shannon, Liz Lash and Hayden Pascal represented the landlords in the transaction.

CBRE’s Leopold also had an in with Agentio’s founders. Agentio’s CEO and co-founder is his twin brother, Arthur Leopold, whom he described as uncharacteristically happy about the outcome of the deal despite being a “tough critic.”

“In selecting 295 Fifth Avenue, Agentio prioritized a space that could support rapid team growth — we plan to scale headcount to well over 100 employees by the end of 2026 — while reflecting the energy and ambition of a company that’s building the infrastructure for the future of advertising,” Arthur Leopold said in a statement.

Other tenants in the Fifth Avenue building between 30th and 31st streets include wedding brand operator The Knot Worldwide, which will eventually move into a 31,000-square-foot space after signing a deal in November 2025, as well as credit data firm Octus, which signed a 43,000-square-foot lease in March 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.