TruAmerica Buys Luxe Villas in L.A.’s Brentwood for $49M

By February 23, 2026 9:44 am
Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital (top), Kevin Green of Institutional Property Advisors, and Luxe Villas, Brentwood, Calif.
Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital (top), Kevin Green of Institutional Property Advisors, and Luxe Villas, Brentwood, Calif.

A division of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of a luxury apartment complex in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

The Gortikov Capital-owned building at 11640 Mayfield Avenue was sold for $49.4 million to TruAmerica Multifamily with Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) brokering the deal and providing the financing, according to IPA.

SEE ALSO: JGK Real Estate Sells SoHo Residential Building for $23M

The 60-unit property known as Luxe Villas traded for $824,900 per unit and is managed by SRG Residential.

“Luxe Villas is one of the premier multifamily assets in Brentwood,” Kevin Green, IPA executive managing director, said in a statement. “This transaction represents one of only three post-2000-built assets of 50-plus units to trade in Brentwood in the last 25 years.”

IPA also cited the neighborhood’s $213,000 average annual household income as a spur for the sale. 

Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of IPA arranged the sale, while Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets organized the financing, which was not disclosed.

IPA and Bryan Gortikov’s Gortikov Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“These acquisitions reflect how we meet resident demand through high-quality communities with thoughtful amenities in prime locations,” Noah Hochman, chief investment officer of TruAmerica Multifamily, said in a statement. “Across strategies and asset types, we focus on creating compelling living experiences while applying disciplined underwriting and deep local market insight.”

Luxe Villas was built in 2006 and renovated in 2022 with a $50.3 million recapitalization secured by the owner at the time, Neil Shekhter’s WS Communities. Gortikov refinanced the building again in 2024 with a $49.5 million floating-rate senior bridge loan from Ready Capital after acquiring it.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com

