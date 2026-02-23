Leases

Rosendin Electric Takes 300K SF of Virginia Industrial Space Since November

The company inked two deals near D.C. and Richmond

By February 23, 2026 2:30 pm
KLNB's Scott Katz, Northwoods in Sterling, Va. (top), and Lakeridge Logistics Center in Ashland, Va.
KLNB's Scott Katz, Northwoods in Sterling, Va. (top), and Lakeridge Logistics Center in Ashland, Va. PHOTO: Courtesy KLNB; RENDERINGS: Courtesy CBRE; Courtesy JLL

Business is booming for the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the nation, as the company has inked leases for hundreds of thousands of square feet of Virginia industrial space over the past four months alone.

Since November, San Jose, Calif.-based Rosendin Electric has expanded its operations by 300,000 square feet near Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va., according to broker KLNB. The 106-year-old company employs more than 12,000 people at offices across 10 states. 

Rosendin most recently signed a 125,000-square-foot lease at Wigeon Capital’s newly completed Lakeridge Logistics Center in Ashland, Va. Rosendin will occupy the entire complex just north of Richmond, at 10383 Lakeridge Parkway

In November, Rosendin signed a 175,000-square-foot deal for its East Coast headquarters at Northwestern Mutual’s Northwoods, a 2.1 million-square-foot business park in Sterling, just northwest of Virginia State Route 606 from Dulles International Airport. The deal marks the third time that Rosendin has expanded its East Coast headquarters at Northwoods, per KLNB. 

KLNB’s Josh Katz and Scott Mendelson oversaw the lease deals on behalf of Rosendin. Range Commercial PartnersHarrison McVey partnered with KLNB to represent Rosendin in Ashland, while JLL’s Muscoe Garnett and Adam Lawson represented Wigeon. CBRE’s Bob Gibbs represented Northwestern Mutual in the November lease negotiations. 

Given the deluge of data center activity in Virginia in recent years, it can be easily forgotten that the state is also a traditional industrial hub. 

In early January, New Jersey-based Silverman Group paid $203 million for a 50-property, small-bay industrial portfolio across Northern Virginia and Maryland totaling 1.4 million square feet. Just a few weeks previously, DPR Construction inked a 202,600-square-foot lease at Matan Companies Northlake II, a four-building industrial development less than four miles north of Rosendin’s new Ashland space. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

