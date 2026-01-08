Silverman Group Acquires Dozens of DMV Industrial Properties for $203M

Demand for small-bay industrial properties has popped off across the DMV, and New Jersey-based investor Silverman Group is betting big on the asset subclass.

Silverman paid $203 million for a portfolio of roughly 50 properties across Maryland and Northern Virginia, collectively totaling nearly 1.4 million square feet. Newmark’s Ben McCarty, Cris Abramson and Nicholas Signor arranged the deal on behalf of the sellers, a group of private individuals whose names were not disclosed. It was an off-market sale.

“Small-bay industrial has become one of the most resilient segments of the U.S. industrial market, supported by fragmented ownership, diversified tenancy and consistent local demand,” Jack Fraker, Newmark’s president and global head of industrial and logistics capital markets, said in a statement. “Well-assembled portfolios in core corridors like the mid-Atlantic continue to attract institutional capital seeking durable income and downside protection.”

Newmark broke the portfolio into four submarkets due to its size, McCarty told Commercial Observer: Northern Virginia (Manassas and Chantilly); Montgomery County/Interstate 270 corridor and Frederick, Md.; Prince George’s County, Md.; and the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

Some of the largest properties included in the deal were 14100 and 14101 Parke Long Court in Chantilly; 1057-1099 Taft Street in Rockville, Md.; 9244 East Hampton Drive in Capitol Heights, Md.; and 14714-14719, 14721 and 14723-25 Baltimore Avenue, in Laurel, Md., per McCarty.

“This transaction highlights the growing depth of investor demand for well-located small-bay industrial assets, particularly in dense infill markets where replacement cost makes new construction cost-prohibitive,” McCarty said in a statement. “The scale and diversification of this portfolio, combined with its proximity to population centers throughout the mid-Atlantic, positioned it as a highly compelling opportunity in today’s market.”

Silverman is far from the only investor pouncing on non-data center industrial properties in the region in the past 12 months. In December, Terreno Realty paid $50 million for a 187,000-square-foot distribution facility in Hyattsville, Md. In late July, billionaire Tom Steyer’s Galvanize Real Estate paid $112 million for five industrial properties in central Maryland. In April, The Pinkard Group bought a four-building complex in Fredericksburg, Va., for $38 million. And, in March, Penzance acquired two flex industrial parks in Manassas, Va., for $55 million.

