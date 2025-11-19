Mitsui Fudosan America has signed or renewed three tenants at 1251 Avenue of the Americas in deals totaling almost 200,000 square feet.

The largest of the deals was an 80,200-square-foot renewal and expansion for Trust Company of the West, which will double its footprint across the 47th and 48th floors, according to the landlord. The new lease was signed in September.

It is unclear when the tenant, also known as TCW Group, moved in, but its last renewal in the building, which is between West 49th and West 50th streets, was signed in 2021, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Mitsui Fudosan America did not disclose the length of the leases, but said that asking rent in the building ranges between $90 and $115 per square foot.

“Our vision for 1251 Avenue of the Americas has been to redefine what a timeless office experience means in today’s world by blending classic prestige with modern innovation,” Slater Traaen, senior director at Mitsui Fudosan America, said in a statement. “We’ve focused on creating an environment that fosters connection, creativity and well-being, where multiple generations can find common ground and thrive. The strong leasing momentum this has built not only reflects the importance of making this investment, but also celebrates the strength of our building’s community.”

Newmark‘s David Falk, Pete Shimkin, Eric Cagner and Claire Koeppel negotiated on behalf of Mitsui Fudosan America in all three deals, while Ben Friedland, Gary Davies, Lauren Crowley and Elliot Bok of CBRE represented Trust Company of the West.

Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate deal, global law firm McGuireWoods signed an extension and an expansion from 42,500 square feet to 75,000 square feet, adding to its 20th floor presence to include the 21st floor as well, according to the landlord.

McGuireWoods was represented in-house, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The most recent and the smallest of the three deals is for Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which took 42,900 square feet across the entire 36th floor in a relocation from 1211 Avenue of the Americas, according to the landlord.

Bruce Mosler, Maria Travlos, Ethan Silverstein, David Mosler and Greg Herman of Cushman & Wakefield represented RBC in the transaction.

C&W declined to comment.

Other deals in the building this year include general practice law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, which signed a 53,000-square-foot lease in January, and Daiwa Capital Markets, which relocated to 1251 Avenue of the Americas after signing a 44,100-square-foot deal in August 2024.

