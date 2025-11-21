Union Square Events Expands to 82K SF at Industry City

Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events is expanding its footprint at Brooklyn’s Industry City, where it signed for 70,000 square feet of space in 2021, Commercial Observer has learned.

Meyer’s catering firm has signed a 13-year deal for an additional 12,000 square feet, for a total of 82,000 square feet in the Sunset Park complex owned by Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, according to the landlords.

Asking rent for the space was in the low-$30 per square foot range, according to Industry City.

“Industry City provides a unique blend of space, flexibility and creative energy that enables our business to flourish,” Anthony Mastellone, president of Union Square Events, said in a statement. “It’s a place where our culinary, sales and operations teams can come together to collaborate and innovate within an inspiring community, drawing daily motivation from Brooklyn’s vibrant culinary scene.”

Mastellone represented the tenant in the transaction, while Jeff Fein, senior vice president of leasing at Industry City, acted on behalf of the landlord.

The expansion builds on Union Square Events’ commissary kitchen, tasting rooms, employee dining room and culinary incubator programs, on top of the catering firm’s offices and existing kitchens.

Union Square Events also caters to other tenants in the converted industrial complex on the Brooklyn waterfront. These tenants include the Brooklyn Nets’ parent company BSE Global, the New York Liberty and the Barclays Center.

Industry City leases 130,000 square feet to other food and beverage tenants, such as Brooklyn Kura, Li-Lac Chocolates, Colson Patisserie and Ends Meat.

