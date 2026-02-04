Medical Provider MDVIP Moving HQ in Boca After Signing 49K-SF Deal

Concierge medical care provider MDVIP inked a 49,466-square-foot lease to relocate its headquarters within Boca Raton, Fla.

The new office is in the former headquarters of Office Depot, a building now called the Eclipse, owned by BH Group and PEBB Enterprises.

The lease marks the latest shakeup in Boca Raton’s office leasing market. Last week, D-Wave Quantum finalized a 25,000-square-foot lease to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boca Raton Innovation Campus, where MDVIP was previously based.

MDVIP operates a network of 1,400 concierge physicians. The new headquarters will house 200 employees.

The 11-year transaction brings the 420,525-square-foot office component of the Eclipse campus to 98 percent leased. Jeffrey Gordon, Tyler Wyant, Jason Gorman, Evan Fiddle and Alex Kucera of CBRE represented the tenant.

In 2024, BH Group and Pebb Enterprises purchased the 29-acre property at 6600 North Military Trail for $104 million from the parent company of Office Depot, which back-leased 214,684 square feet. The joint venture is planning to redevelop the office property into a mixed-use campus.

“The vision for the Eclipse is to create an ecosystem where best-in-class companies could thrive alongside luxury residential, retail and dining amenities,” Isaac Toledano, BH Group’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Last year, the Boca Raton Town Council approved a proposal to convert one office building into an eight-story apartment complex with 500 units, 10 percent of which will be earmarked as affordable housing. The multifamily development is a partnership with Jorge Pérez’s Related Group.

The project will also include nearly 43,000 square feet of retail, a 36,700-square-foot gym leased by Equinox, and 1,160 parking spots.

