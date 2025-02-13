Development  ·  Conversion
Florida

Boca Raton Approves Mixed-Use Transformation of Office Depot HQ

The finished project will feature 550 apartments, 400,000 square feet of office, and a 36,700-square-foot Equinox gym

By February 13, 2025 4:35 pm
Todd Rosenberg of PEBB Capital, Jorge Pérez of Related Group, and a rendering of 6600 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, Fla.
Todd Rosenberg of PEBB Capital, Jorge Pérez of Related Group, and a rendering of 6600 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy PEBB Capital; Courtesy Related Group; Courtesy PEBB Enterprises

A makeover is in store for Office Depot’s headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla.

The town’s city council on Tuesday greenlighted a plan by BH Group, PEBB Enterprises and Related Group to redevelop the 29-acre property at 6600 North Military Trail, which overlooks the Broken Sound Country Club’s golf course. The vote marks final approval for the site plan. 

The development’s office component will total 400,000 square feet, housed in two buildings that will remain. Another office building will be transformed into an eight-story apartment complex with 500 units, 10 percent of which will be earmarked as affordable housing. 

The project will also include nearly 43,000 square feet of retail, a 36,700-square-foot gym leased by Equinox, and 1,160 parking spots. 

“This transformative project will bring a vibrant mix of office, retail, residential and lifestyle offerings to one of Boca Raton’s most strategic locations, further strengthening the city’s position as a premier destination for business and leisure,” PEBB Enterprises’ Chief Investment Officer Eric Hochman said in a statement. 

The joint venture paid $104 million for property two years ago, making it one of 2023’s largest office transactions, according to property records. Office Depot downsized its corporate office to 214,684 square feet after signing a lease that’s set to expire in 2033.

A representative for the joint venture declined to comment about the construction schedule and the project’s financing. 

