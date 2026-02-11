Leases   ·   Office Leases

Law Firm Linklaters Expands by 48K SF at Vornado’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas

By February 11, 2026 11:30 am
reprints
Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth and 1290 Avenue of the Americas.
Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth and 1290 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Propertyshark

Linklaters, a global legal practice that advises corporations, banks and other financial institutions, has signed a 10-year lease expansion at Vornado Realty Trust’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas

The expansion was for 48,000 square feet on part of the 11th floor, bringing the London-based law firm’s total presence in the Midtown office tower to more than 150,000 square feet, The Real Deal reported. The asking rent was $100 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Capital Improvements That Don’t Have to Break the Bank

Vornado was represented in-house by Edward Riguardi and Ryan Levy, while Lisa Kiell from JLL represented the tenant.

Vornado declined to comment, while spokespeople for JLL and Linklaters did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Linklaters has 30 offices in 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, South Africa and France. The firm previously added 6,500 square feet to its presence at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in October of last year, TRD noted. 

Vornado’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas — in which the Trump Organization owns a passive 30 percent stake — is a 43-story, 2 million-square-foot office property occupying an entire city block between West 51st and West 52nd streets in Manhattan. The building’s other corporate tenants include investment firm Neuberger Berman, which occupies roughly 400,000 square feet at the property; business consulting firm Portage Point Partners, which leased 55,000 square feet in December; and investment management firm Oaktree Capital Management, which leased 79,000 square feet in January. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1290 Avenue of the Americas, Edward Riguardi, Lisa Kiell, Ryan Levy, JLL, Linklaters, Vornado Realty Trust
VTS's Max Saia and downtown San Francisco.
Office · Leases
California

San Francisco Office Demand Set to Climb 15% in 2026

By Isabelle Durso
Great Britain Olympic fencer Marcus Mepstead trains as his coach Dan Kellner looks on at the Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club.
Office · Leases
New York City

Brooklyn Bridge Fencing Club Going ‘En Garde’ at 295 Front Street

By Mark Hallum
Zaxby's CEO Bernard Acoca and Zaxby's fried pickles.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Chicken Shop Chain Zaxby’s to Open First NYC Location on Upper East Side

By Isabelle Durso