Linklaters, a global legal practice that advises corporations, banks and other financial institutions, has signed a 10-year lease expansion at Vornado Realty Trust’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas.

The expansion was for 48,000 square feet on part of the 11th floor, bringing the London-based law firm’s total presence in the Midtown office tower to more than 150,000 square feet, The Real Deal reported. The asking rent was $100 per square foot.

Vornado was represented in-house by Edward Riguardi and Ryan Levy, while Lisa Kiell from JLL represented the tenant.

Vornado declined to comment, while spokespeople for JLL and Linklaters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Linklaters has 30 offices in 20 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, South Africa and France. The firm previously added 6,500 square feet to its presence at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in October of last year, TRD noted.

Vornado’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas — in which the Trump Organization owns a passive 30 percent stake — is a 43-story, 2 million-square-foot office property occupying an entire city block between West 51st and West 52nd streets in Manhattan. The building’s other corporate tenants include investment firm Neuberger Berman, which occupies roughly 400,000 square feet at the property; business consulting firm Portage Point Partners, which leased 55,000 square feet in December; and investment management firm Oaktree Capital Management, which leased 79,000 square feet in January.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.