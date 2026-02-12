Leases   ·   Retail

L.A. Burdick Chocolates to Open Second NYC Location at 933 Broadway

By February 12, 2026 1:03 pm
Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt and 933 Broadway.
Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt and 933 Broadway.

L.A. Burdick Chocolates is revisiting Manhattan’s Flatiron District at Thor Equities933 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The chocolate purveyor signed a 10-year lease for 2,400 square feet on the ground floor of the building between West 21st and West 22nd streets, in what will be its eighth U.S. location and its second New York City store after opening at SoHo’s 156 Prince Street in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Japanese Restaurant Sora to Open 20K-SF Eatery at 1370 Broadway

Asking rent for the space was $300 per square foot, according to Thor.

L.A. Burdick was founded in Red Hook, Brooklyn, in 1987 but later moved its operations to New Hampshire, while maintaining a Flatiron District location at 5 East 20th Street from 2010 to 2016. The chocolatier is famous for its artisanal chocolates, pastries and European-style cafe experience.

“An iconic brand known for quality craftsmanship, they represent the caliber of tenant we seek for trophy assets,” Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities, said in a statement. “This lease displays the strength of the neighborhood and further enhances this prime asset.”

Ross Berkowitz and Jason Stein at Newmark represented L.A. Burdick in the deal.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other retail tenants in the Flatiron District building include furniture and lighting retailer Villa & House, originally known as Bungalow 5, which signed a lease for 6,000 square feet in July 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

