Japanese Restaurant Sora to Open 20K-SF Eatery at 1370 Broadway

Sentry Realty is saying konnichiwa to a new Japanese restaurant tenant at its 1370 Broadway office building, Commercial Observer can first report.

Sora, a high-end Japanese omakase restaurant, has signed a 20,496-square-foot, 15-year lease for the ground floor and lower level of the building at the corner of West 37th Street and Broadway, according to landlord broker KSR. The asking rent was $250 per square foot for the ground floor and $30 per square foot for the lower level.

News of the deal comes months after the restaurant signed a 14,430-square-foot lease at Empire State Realty Trust’s One Grand Central Place in October. Sora did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KSR’s Freddy Souid, Jack Hamadani and Ike Bibi brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord. CBRE’s Robert Bonicoro and Betsy Da Silva brokered the deal for the tenant. KSR and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

1370 Broadway is at the corner of Broadway and West 37th Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan near Bryant Park, Madison Square Garden and Pennsylvania Station. Tenants at the 17-story office building include nonprofit Open Space Institute and fashion company Madaluxe.

Sentry Realty acquired 1370 Broadway from Invesco Real Estate in January 2025 for $75.5 million, Commercial Observer reported at the time. The sale price was at a more than $110 million discount from the $186 million Invesco paid for the building in 2014. Kevin Chisholm‘s 60 Guilders is also a part owner of the property.

