Design Firm Décor Global Inks 7K-SF Lease at 231 West 39th Street

Manhattan’s Garment District has sewn up yet another design tenant.

Décor Global, an apparel, accessory design and manufacturing company, signed a lease spanning 6,973 square feet at 231 West 39th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 12-story office building is owned by the LLC 231/249 West 39 Street Associates.

Décor Global will use its new space for offices as well as a showroom for wholesale apparel sales, according to landlord broker and building manager Adams & Company.

The length of the lease was not disclosed. The asking rent was $39 per square foot.

“231 West 39th Street continues to attract companies that require space tailored to their unique business operations,” Adams & Company’s Jeff Buslik, who repped the landlord in the deal, said in a statement. “The building’s historic Midtown character, combined with its dense showroom presence and immediate access to major transit and neighborhood amenities, continues to make it a highly sought-after destination for fashion and design tenants.”

Décor Global has offices all over the world, including in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Barcelona. The company’s website lists its current New York City location as 499 Seventh Avenue, just a five-minute walk from its new office. It is unclear when Décor Global will relocate.

The tenant was represented by Michael Bolton of MBRE Advisors. Bolton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 1908, 231 West 39th Street is a 12-story office building between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Other tenants at the property include apparel companies Evolutionary Apparel, Chance or Fate, and Korkhin Sales.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.