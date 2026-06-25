Fitness Factory to Open 25K-SF Gym at 162-11 Jamaica Avenue in Queens
By Amanda Schiavo June 25, 2026 9:40 amreprints
Don’t you know pump it up? You got to pump it up! And residents in Queens are about to get another option for pumping up their gym workout.
Fitness Factory, a growing fitness and wellness chain in New York and New Jersey, has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to open a new gym at 162-11 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned. The deal was signed June 18, according to a source close to the deal.
Fitness Factory will open a four-floor gym at its new space. The asking rent and the length of the lease were not immediately available, but the average price for retail space in Queens was $697 per square foot in 2025, according to the most recent data available from Matthews.
KSR’s Ori Melloul and Eli Yadid represented the tenant in a direct negotiation with the property owner, the Rosilio family. Melloul and Yadid declined to comment, while the Rosilio family could not be reached for comment.
The Rosilios acquired 162-11 Jamaica Avenue for $10.5 million in 2024, according to property records and Traded.
Fitness Factory has about 20 locations around New York and New Jersey, offering a gym environment, personal training, a juice bar depending on the location, and group fitness classes. The new deal marks the health club’s first Queens location after opening a spot in Harlem in 2024.
Fitness Factory did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.
Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.