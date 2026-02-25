A trio of New York City apartments is switching hands.

Commercial Observer can first report that GO Residential REIT is expected to purchase Ivy Tower for $150.5 million from Friedman Management, and 411 West 35th Street and 444 West 35th Street for $230 million from MADD Equities and Joy Construction, according to a source close to the deals.

GO Residential is a real estate investment trust with a large portfolio of New York City apartment towers. It is now under contract to acquire Ivy Tower, a 45-story residential complex at 350 West 43rd Street, and the two residential towers on West 35th Street in Hudson Yards that hold a combined unit count of 304 units.

Yahoo Finance first reported news of the sale.

Newmark’s Adam Spies, Doug Harmon, Adam Doneger and Avery Silverstein represented the sellers in the transaction. Newmark is now on the market looking for at least 50 percent leverage on the acquisition debt, according to a source.

GO Residential funded the acquisition through both cash and stock, per Yahoo Finance.

Ivy Tower opened in 2002 and holds 320 apartments across 45 floors, while 411 West 35th Street, known as the Lewis, opened in 2018 and stands 12 stories with 186 units. 444 West 35th Street also opened in 2018, and is 12 stories high with 118 units.

GO Residential, Friedman Management, MADD Equities and Joy Construction did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.